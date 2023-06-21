Live
- AP weather update: Moderate to heavy rains predicted across the state
- Revanth to meet Komatireddy ahead of meeting Ponguleti
- Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 21-06-2023
- Google fixes a bug that allowed WhatsApp to access Android mobile microphone
- Ruhani Sharma's HER Releasing Through Suresh Productions
- Karimnagar decked up for KT Rama Rao’s visit
- Moringa Techsolv inducts banking & technology industries veteran Prasanna Lohar as an advisory board member
- Musk says Tesla to come to India 'as soon as possible
- Mahabubnagar: Drone technology has immense potential, says IIITDM Director DVKN Somoyajulu
- TATA AIA announces its highest ever Bonus of INR 1,183 crores for policyholders
Gold rates in Bangalore today, check the rates on June 21
Highlights
Gold rates in Bangalore today remained stable.
Gold rates in Delhi on June 21: Gold rates in Bangalore today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,000 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 60,000.
While the silver rate in the the capital city is at Rs. 78,600 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS