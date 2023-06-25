Live
- Pawan meets party leaders in Rajole, lauds their effort for Jana Sena
- Telangana Assembly Elections to complete before December, say sources
- This is when Siddharth’s ‘Takkar’ entering OTT
- IT major TCS denies any fraud in recruitment
- Miss Teen International Princess looks set to conquer beauty world
- TDP will emerge victorious in Mahbubabad: Kasani
- Heavy rains couldn’t stop ‘Adipurush’ collections in Nizam
- Telangana politics intensifies in Delhi
- Chandragiri MLA Bhaskara Reddy visits Kanipakam
- Warangal: Another PG medico attempts suicide
Gold rates in Bangalore today surged, check the rates on June 25
Gold rates in Bangalore on June 25: Gold rates in Delhi today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,250 with a hike of Rs. 150 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 59,180 with a hike of Rs. 160
While the silver rate in the the capital city is at Rs. 74,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
