Live
- Tamil Nadu to monitor health of pregnant women, newborns
- TFPC to issue ban on Dhanush!
- MP HC asks Centre to lower age limit from 18 to 16
- Kejriwal attacks Modi over price rise
- PMK to campaign against 90 ml liquor sachets in Tamil Nadu
- Minister Muraleedharan urges Muslims not to fall prey to anti-UCC propaganda
- Anna flyover turns 50, goes strong handling huge volume of traffic
- DMK’s UCC riposte: Start with Hindus, appoint SC/ST priests in temples…
- Arrangements made for the Congress Jana Garjana meeting today
- Security Measures For Amarnath Yatra Upgraded
Gold rates in Bangalore today surges check the rates on July 2
Highlights
Gold rates in Bangalore today surged
Gold rates in Bangalore on July 2: Gold rates in Bangalore today surged. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,150 with a hike of Rs. 200 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 59,070 with a hike of Rs. 210
While the silver rate in the capital city is at Rs. 75,700 per kilogram with a hike of Rs. 900.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS