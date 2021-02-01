Gold rates in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai today hikes on 01 February 2021

Gold rate today on 01 February 2021: Gold rates have remained choppy at all major cities on Monday i.e. February 1. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 49,970 with a hike of Rs. 10. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 47,970 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 52,320 with a hike of Rs. 10. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 46,570 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 10 increase and 24-carat gold Rs. 50,790.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,340 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,040. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 47,970, and Rs. 48,970 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with an increase of Rs. 10.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,970 Rs. 52,320 Rs.69,800 Chennai Rs. 46,570 Rs. 50,790 Rs.74,600 Kolkata Rs. 48,340 Rs. 51,040 Rs.69,800 Mumbai Rs. 47,970 Rs. 48,970 Rs.69,800

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.