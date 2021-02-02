Gold rates in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai today on 02 February 2021

Gold rate today on 02 February 2021: Gold rates have remained choppy at all major cities on Tuesday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 49,640 with a fall of Rs. 320. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 48,150 with a hike of Rs. 190 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 52,270 with a fall of Rs. 40. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 46,250 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 310 decrease and 24-carat gold Rs. 50,450 with a fall of Rs. 330.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,000 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,700. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 48,450, and Rs. 49,450 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with an increase of Rs. 490.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 48,250 Rs. 52,270 Rs.73,300 Chennai Rs. 46,250 Rs. 50,450 Rs.79,200 Kolkata Rs. 48,000 Rs. 50,700 Rs.73,300 Mumbai Rs. 48,450 Rs. 49,450 Rs.73,000

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.