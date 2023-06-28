Live
- Steep Spurt in vegetable prices rattle Mumbai
- Health Minister Harish Rao starts Pacho machines in Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 28-06-2023
- Rich Tributes paid to former PM P V Narasimha Rao on his Birth Anniversary
- Race Energy inaugurated 10,000 sqft battery production facility in Hyderabad
- KCR remembers PV
- Hyderabad: Bakrid to be celebrated on Thursday
- ‘Virupaksha’ director gets a classy gift
- Shiva Rajkumar’s ‘Ghost’ locks release date
- Realme Narzo 60 5G: Leaked specifications, Features and Price
Gold rates in Delhi today are stable, check the rates on June 28
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been stable.
Gold rates in Delhi on June 28: Gold rates in Delhi today surged. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,500 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 59,430 with without changes.
While the silver rate in thecapital city is at Rs. 71,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS