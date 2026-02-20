  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 20 Feb, 2026

  • Created On:  20 Feb 2026 10:39 AM IST
Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 20 Feb, 2026
X

Gold rates in Delhi today slashes

The gold rates in Delhi slashed on 20 Feb, 2026. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 1,43,300 with a fall of Rs. 300 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,56,320 with a hike of Rs. 320.

While the Silver rate is at Rs. 2,70,000 per kilogram.

The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 1,00,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 110,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.

Tags

Gold ratesGold priceSilver priceGold rate today in DelhiBusiness news
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Jennifer Garner says her children find her ‘Fully Cringe’ and ‘embarrassing’

The 13 Going on 30 star revealed that she recently asked her children whether they intended to watch the second season of her Apple TV+ series, The Last Thing He Told Me. However, their reaction was far from enthusiastic.

Jennifer Garner says her children find her ‘Fully Cringe’ and ‘embarrassing’

National News

More
Share it
X