Gold rates in Delhi today slashed, check the rates on 12 August, 2023
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed.
Gold rates in Delhi on 12 August: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,700 with a fall of Rs. 150 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 59,660 with a fall of Rs. 160.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 73,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
