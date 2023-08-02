Live
- Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amidst protests from Opposition on Manipur issue
- Rockwell introduces India’s first ever Electronically Commutated Energy Efficient Refrigeration System and Multi-industry “Cold Chain Experience Center”
- Govt ready for discussion on Manipur says Prahlad Joshi
- President Murmu to visit Chennai and Puducherry from Saturday
- Securonix Launches ChatGPT Integration Harnessing the Power of Generative AI to Greatly Reduce Incident Response Time
- How to claim a 3-month YouTube Premium Subscription for free
- Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Unlimited Showroom in Habsiguda, no casualties
- How relevant is influencer marketing in Hospitality education curriculum
- Does the government read your WhatsApp chats? Find PIB Fact Check
- Bhitarkanika reopens for tourists after croc nesting season ends
Just In
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amidst protests from Opposition on Manipur issue
Rockwell introduces India’s first ever Electronically Commutated Energy Efficient Refrigeration System and Multi-industry “Cold Chain Experience Center”
Govt ready for discussion on Manipur says Prahlad Joshi
President Murmu to visit Chennai and Puducherry from Saturday
Securonix Launches ChatGPT Integration Harnessing the Power of Generative AI to Greatly Reduce Incident Response Time
How to claim a 3-month YouTube Premium Subscription for free
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 02 August, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed.
Gold rates in Delhi on 02 August: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,250 with a fall of Rs. 300 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 60,260 with a fall of Rs. 310.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 77,300 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS