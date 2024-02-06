Live
- PMI services at 6-mth high on rising biz deals
- Fresh US-British airstrikes hit Yemen
- At the protest on February 7, led by the Chief Minister, there will be a demand to grant "AIIMS to Raichur"
- Leaked: Nothing Phone 2(a) Design and Departure from Glyph Interface
- Indian-American presidential candidate Haley seeks Secret Service protection: Report
- AP assembly budget sessions: TDP members suspended from the house for one day
- Sri Venkateswara Navaratna Malika in Tirumala on Feb 7
- Deworming Day to be observed on Feb 9
- Electricity workers join CITU
- Two patents granted to UoH
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 06 February, 2024
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed.
Gold rates in Delhi on 06 February, 2024: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 58,100 with a fall of Rs. 150 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 63,370 with a fall of Rs. 160
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 75,200 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
