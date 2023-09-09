Live
- Need to change environment of global trust deficit to relationship of trust: Modi
- Director Raghavendra Rao condemns Chandrababu arrest, says no democracy in state
- CID arrests TDP chief with all evidences only, Says Peddireddy
- The real joy of Alina Khan - Biba of ‘Joyland’
- First all-women Pune team scales ‘challenging’ Mt Sudarshan
- The versatility of lip and cheek tints
- POEM procedure safe for treating Achalasia Cardia: Expert
- Threads rolls out ‘keyword search’ to more countries, including India
- Chandrababu arrest: No veneagance, had evidence, YSRCP
- Lokesh left for Vijayawada
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 09 September, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed.
Gold rates in Delhi on 09 September: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,000 with a fall of Rs. 40 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 60,000 with a fall of Rs. 50.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 74,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS