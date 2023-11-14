Live
- BJP toppled Cong govt in MP by purchasing MLAs, alleges Rahul; says his party will win 150 seats
- Kerala CM warns against forces who try to destroy cooperative sector to help big corporates
- Uttam Singh to lead India at FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023
- Sharad Pawar: Sentiments of youth on Maratha quotas strong, can't be ignored
- On Children’s Day, teachers call for fight against misinformation on new-age tobacco devices to protect children
- Police SI dies, home guard injured as tractor mows them down in Bihar's Jamui
- Tulsi Vivah 2023 Celebrating the union of Saint Basil and Lord Vishnu
- IT engineer's plea for drain construction gets PMO's attention
- Threads to allow users to delete separate profiles from Instagram
- TTD governing body meeting ends, announces regulation of contract employees
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on November 14, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed.
Gold rates in Delhi on 14 November: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,600 with a fall of Rs. 100 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 60,640 with a fall of Rs. 110.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 72,400 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS