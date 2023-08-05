Live
- Etela Rajender slams Telangana govt. for spreading lies on governor
- GMC taken up development works with 200 cr: Mayor
- Confusion over SP Sudheer Kumar Reddy's deputation
- Tension prevails in Srikalahasti ahead of TDP chief’s visit
- AP DGP orders inquiry on Punganur clashes, says will not tolerate violence
- British diplomat comes with a book titled ‘75 years, 75 women, 75 words’
- YSRCP-TDP cadres clash ahead of Naidu roadshow
- Telangana Assembly meetings begin, Congress, BJP gives adjournment resolutions
- Nothing announces an affordable sub-brand called CMF by Nothing
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 05 August, 2023
Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 05 August, 2023
Gold rates in Delhi today have been stable.
Gold rates in Delhi on 05 August: Gold rates in Delhi today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,100 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 60,100.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 75,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
