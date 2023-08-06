Live
- No-confidence motion against govt to be moved on Aug 8 by Cong-led Oppn in Lok Sabha
- As JD(U)-RJD govt nears one-year mark, alliance politics under scrutiny
- Will not be a member of next Telangana Assembly, says Raja Singh
- FIR: Edelweiss intimidated Nitin Desai vide EOW, NCLT, DRT; tried to grab his studio
- Chandrababu emphasises on connection of rivers to overcome water problems
- Raj Bhavan summons Transport officials, as uncertainty over TSRTC Bill continues
- PM lays foundation stone for the development of 50 railway stations across SCR
- Imran's arrest is internal matter of Pakistan: US State Department
- Women in large numbers take part in 'Handloom Sari Walk'
- Rajouri encounter enters day 2, one terrorist killed
Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 06 August, 2023
Gold rates in Delhi today have been stable.
Gold rates in Delhi on 06 August: Gold rates in Delhi today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,300 with a hike of Rs. 200 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 60,310 with a hike of Rs. 210.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 75,100 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
