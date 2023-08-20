Live
- Six Kid-Friendly Places in USA that Inspire Young Minds
- Sleep Wellness: The Science of Restful Nights and Energized Days
- Social Consciousness: Evil, Too, Is a Manifestation of God
- Gold rates in Bangalore today remain stable, check the rates on 20August, 2023
- India, Kazakhstan have felt a natural affinity and bond with each other
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 20 August, 2023
- Andhra Pradesh: Man allegedly kills wife in West Godavari district
- Hans lensman Shyam Kumar bags State 1st prize
- Jangaon and Station Ghanpur segments: Tough times for sitting MLAs
- Chocolate Haven
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 20 August, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been surged.
Gold rates in Delhi on 20 August: Gold rates in Delhi today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,250 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 59,170.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 73,300 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS