Live
- Temples below Rs 5 Lakh income to be handed over to trustees/Archakas says Kottu Satyanarayana
- In yet another pilgrim-friendly move, TTD launches BBMS
- Daggubati Purandeswari expresses joy over landing of Chandrayan 3, urges all the witness historic event
- DK Aruna exposes Kavitha’s fake protest over women’s quota
- Fueling India's Success: Trust, Tech, Talent, and Culture's Role in Growth
- Employees’ problems taken to notice of CS: APNGOs chief
- Don’t want to vote for BJP, select NOTA, says Arvind Dharmapuri
- CM Jagan to virtually lay stone for green energy projects today
- PL Sector Update - Auto - Bharat NCAP Crash Test launch
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 23 August, 2023
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 23 August, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been surged.
Gold rates in Delhi on 23 August: Gold rates in Delhi today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,300 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 59,220.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 74,800 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS