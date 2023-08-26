Live
- UK district administration identified 439 landslide prone areas , sent proposal of rs 185 crores for preventive measures
- 'Baby' OTT: Film Clocks 100 Million Streaming Minutes on Aha
- Young scientists convention to be held in Ahmadabad
- Bogus Voters: YSRCP MPs to complain to ECI on Aug 28
- Big turnout for EducationUSA University Fair in Hyderabad
- Lokesh yatra a huge success in Krishna, say TDP leaders
- SCR commissions longest rail flyover
- AP’s RySS bags 3 Jaivik awards for natural farming
- University for natural farming to be set up
- Heritage a vital asset for economic growth: PM Modi
Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 26 August, 2023
Gold rates in Delhi today have been surged.
Gold rates in Delhi on 26, August: Gold rates in Delhi today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,650 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 59,600.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 76,400 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
