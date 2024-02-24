Gold rates in Delhi today surged, check the rates on 24 February, 2024

Live
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been surged.
Gold rates in Delhi on 24 February, 2024: Gold rates in Delhi today surged. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 57,640 with a hike of Rs. 250 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 62,870 with a fall of Rs. 190.
The silver rate in Delhi city is at Rs. 74,400 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
