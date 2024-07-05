Live
- BPCL likely to set up refinery in AP
- CM seeks Amit Shah's help for funds to modernise intel depts
- Chandrababu meets Nirmala Sitharaman, urges allocation of funds to AP in Union Budget
- Survey to be held in Amaravati to set up NACC
- HC reprieve for YSRCP on buildings
- Know Your MLA: Kuna Ravi-A techie turned firebrand
- Cherlapally rail terminal set to be thrown open to public in Aug
- Know Your MLA: Sirisha-First woman MLA in Uddanam region
- Know Your MLA: Atchanna-A true mass leader
- Telangana: Police opens fire in the air, arrest a gang of thieves in Pedda Amberpet
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 05 July, 2024
Gold rates in Delhi today surged
The gold rates in Delhi on 05 July, 2024 have been surged. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 67,160 with a hike of Rs. 660 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 72,250 with a hike of Rs. 720.
As for silver, the silver rate in Delhi is at Rs. 93,100 per kg.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 66,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.