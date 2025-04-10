Live
- Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Orders Investigation Into JEE Exam Delays Due to Convoy
- CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Young India Police School in Rangareddy
- IndiGo jostles with US-based Delta for most valuable airline tag
- Freak storms cause 19 deaths in Bihar in 48 hours, destruction of crops; govt orders compensation
- Bandi Sanjay Criticizes Congress, Calls It More Dangerous Than Corona
- BWSSB Introduces EMI Option for Apartments to Get Cauvery Water Connection
- US tariffs: South Korea to devise support measures for chip industry
- BWSSB Announces Water Tariff Hike to Address Growing Costs
- Mumbai one of Asia-Pacific’s most competitive data centre leasing markets: Report
- 5 Best Crypto Casinos 2025| Listed Top New Bitcoin Casino Sites With High Payouts And Exclusive Bonuses!
Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 10 April, 2025
Gold rates in Delhi today surged
The gold rates in Delhi surged on 10 April, 2025. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at 85,750 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 93,530 with a hike of Rs. 710.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 95,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 66,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.