Live
- Hyderabad: Cuffs on four for rowdy-sheeter’s murder
- Thyagaraja music fest from Aug 18 to 22
- Chennai: Tamil Nadu NGO promotes vulture conservation using art
- CM Jagan invited for Gurukul Trust School stone-laying function
- Lokesh yatra to enter erstwhile Krishna on Aug 19
- Centre gives nod for Guntur–Bibinagar doubling project
- Thiruvananthapuram: Woman begins protest before Kerala Secretariat
- TDP’s ‘Vision 2047’ document an electoral gimmick, flays Perni
- Chennai: M. K. Stalin for shifting education to state list of Constitution
- CM Jagan to inaugurate 125 ft Ambedkar statue on Nov 26
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 17 August, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been surged.
Gold rates in Delhi on 17 August: Gold rates in Delhi today surged. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,600 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 59,550 with a fall of Rs. 110.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 73,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS