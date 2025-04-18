Live
- Awareness campaign held on Shakti App
- Officials told to issue progress cards by April 21
- SP inaugurates helmet and dehydration bank for cops
- Minister launches free tailoring training PROGRAM in Penukonda
- Helmet awareness rally held
- TDP accuses Bhumana of spreading misinformation on TTD Goshala
- Focus on revenue issues, maintain government land registers, Tahsildars told
- ‘Dear Uma’ review: A heartfelt tale that touches the soul and sparks awareness
- 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' comes with a promising trailer ahead of July 2025 release
- Good Friday 2025: Meaning, Observance, and Spiritual Significance
Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 18 April, 2025
Gold rates in Delhi today surged
The gold rates in Delhi surged on 18 April, 2025. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at 89,600 with a hike of Rs. 250 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 97,730 with a hike of Rs. 270.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 1,00,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 66,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.