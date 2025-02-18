Live
Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 18 February, 2025
Gold rates in Delhi today surged
The gold rates in Delhi on 18 February, 2025 surged. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 80,750 with a hike of 300 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 86,900 with a hike of Rs. 330
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 1,00,500 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 66,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.