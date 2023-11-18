Live
- Nellore: Centre aware of ‘scams’ taking place in Andhra Pradesh
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th November 2023
- Kisko Hatao? Kisko Bithao?
- Anantapur: Free rice benefits traders more than the poor
- Parallel wars on social media
- Nandikotkur: RO plants launched in 2 villages
- Not just Guvs, Centre, too, needs ‘soul searching’
- Kurnool: ACB raids the house of Nandyal DTO office AO
- HNI inaugurates ‘Business Networking Platform’ in Hyd
- SCR organises mock drill for train accident
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on November 18, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been surged.
Gold rates in Delhi on 18 November: Gold rates in Delhi today surged. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 56,700 with a hike of Rs. 600 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 61,790 with a hike of Rs. 600.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 76,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS