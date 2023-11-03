Live
- Keeda Cola Twitter Review
- Khammam: BRS will romp home in polls, says Kandala
- Nalgonda: All set for receipt of nominations
- Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao gloats over TS-completed skyways, raps Centre for lagging behind city flyover
- Valmikis deserve ST status: Singireddy
- Delhi Air Quality Crisis: Primary Schools Closed, Pollution Control Measures Enforced
- It will be vote for welfare, devpt, asserts Puvvada
- Hyderabad: Aspirants try to grab Rahul's attention
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 3, 2023
- Hyderabad: Opening of Kaleshwaram's lid will cost KCR of CM's gaddi says Ashok Shankarrao Chavan
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on November 3, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been surged.
Gold rates in Delhi on 03 November: Gold rates in Delhi today surged. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 56,650 with a hike of Rs. 100 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 61,790 with a hike of Rs. 110.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 74,800 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS