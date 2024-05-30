Live
- CEO to check counting centres in Bandar, Bhimavaram today
- Southwest Monsoon to Hit Kerala Today, to arrive in AP, Telangana by June 5
- Gold rates in Delhi surges, check the rates on 30 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 30 May, 2024
- AP ECET and ICET 2024 Exam Results to Be Released Today
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 30 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 30 May, 2024
- Pak gets China boost in bolstering military along LoC in Kashmir
- YSRCP hatching conspiracy to reduce postal ballots, alleges Ashok Babu
- Delhi temp just 4.4 deg shy of world record set in 1913
Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges.
The gold rates in Hyderabad on 30 May, 2024 have been surges. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 67,110 with a hike of Rs. 260 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 73,210 with a hike of Rs. 280.
As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad is recorded at Rs. 102,300 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.