Live
- Pirated Thandel Version Streamed on APSRTC Bus, Producer Calls for Strict Action
- Forty-Five years of Subhash Ghai’s iconic film ‘Karz’ to be celebrated at Red Lorry Film Festival
- South Korea in close talks with local industries for response to US steel tariffs
- Cyber Fraud and Digital Threats: Why Cyber Insurance is Essential in India’s Growing Digital Landscape
- Tripura Police seize drugs worth Rs 30 crore, three peddlers arrested
- 8 Telugu pilgrims killed in accident at Jabalpur while returning from Kumbh Mela
- Huge quantity of explosives recovered from truck in Bengal's Birbhum
- Move by Kerala CPI-M to greenlight private universities hailed
- MRPS President Manda Krishna Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
- Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, seventh case this year
Just In
Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges check the rates on 11 February, 2025
Gold rates in Hyderabad today surge
The gold rates today surged in Hyderabad on 11 February, 2025. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 80,600 with a hike of Rs. 800 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 87,930 with a hike of Rs. 870
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 1,07,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 80,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.