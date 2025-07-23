Live
- Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn uproar over key issues
- Watch: ‘Powerhouse’ Song Out Now from Rajinikanth’s Coolie
- GST row: Small traders launch 3-day agitation in Karnataka
- Saiyaara Box Office Collection: ₹132.25 Cr in 5 Days | Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Debut Hit
- CM Chandrababu lauds Dubai's development, promotes vision for AP
- Avatar 3 First Look Revealed | Trailer Releases on July 25 | Global Launch on Dec 19, 2025
- Human-animal conflict: Delay in implementing power fence worries TN farmers
- Looking for Smoothest GTA 6 Experience? PS5 Pro May Be the Only Way
- India to be 3rd-largest economy by 2028, to reach $10.6 trillion by 2035: Morgan Stanley
- UK Reopens 2025 Visa Ballot for Indians Without Job Offers
Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 23 July, 2025
Gold rates in Hyderabad today surged
The gold rates today surged in Hyderabad on 23 July, 2025. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 93,850 with a hike of Rs. 950 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,02,330 with a hike of Rs. 1040.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 1,29,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 90,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,00,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.