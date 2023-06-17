Gold rates in Mumbai today surged, check the rates for June 17, 2023

Gold rates in Mumbai on June 17: Gold rates in Mumbai on Thursday surged. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,100 with a hike of Rs. 400 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold has seen a hike of Rs. 440 and is trading at Rs. 60,110.



While the silver rate in the business city is at Rs. 78,500 per kilogram with a hike of Rs. 1000.

Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.