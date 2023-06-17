Live
- Fresh law graduates to pay only Rs 750 as enrollment fee to BKC, rules Kerala HC
- Karnataka government to distribute Rs 25L each to victims of revenge killings
- 1 dead, 174 detained after violent protest in Gujarat over anti-encroachment drive
- Bhangar clashes: Video of goon confessing to being hired by Trinamool MLA goes viral
- Cops to rid Dakshina Kannada of vigilantism?
- Mopidevi Venkatramana assured govt. support to Kin of Amarnath killed in Bapatla
- Case against AAP leader Satyendar Jain: HC seeks ED stand on bail plea by two accused
- Minister promises immediate action on the coast
- KTR to launch several works in Warangal today
- Pre-arrest bail to be granted in extraordinary cases: Delhi Court
Gold rates in Mumbai today surged, check the rates for June 17, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Mumbai today surged
Gold rates in Mumbai on June 17: Gold rates in Mumbai on Thursday surged. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,100 with a hike of Rs. 400 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold has seen a hike of Rs. 440 and is trading at Rs. 60,110.
While the silver rate in the business city is at Rs. 78,500 per kilogram with a hike of Rs. 1000.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS