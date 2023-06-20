Live
Gold rates in Vijayawada today remained stable, check the rates on June 20, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Vijayawada remained stable today.
Gold rates in Vijayawada on June 20: Gold rates in Vijayawada have been stable today. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,070 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold has also been stable and is trading at Rs.60,070
While the silver rate in the Vijayawada city is at Rs. 79,000 per kilogram..
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
