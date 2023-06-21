  • Menu
Gold rates in Vijayawada today remained stable, check the rates on June 21, 2023

Highlights

Gold rates in Vijayawada remained stable today.

Gold rates in Vijayawada on June 21: Gold rates in Vijayawada have been stable today. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,000 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold has also been stable and is trading at Rs.60,000.

While the silver rate in the cosmopolitan city is at Rs. 78,600 per kilogram with a slash of Rs. 400.

Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.

