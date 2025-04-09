Live
- ED questioned me only for an hour, claims CPI-M MP Radhakrishnan
- Instagram Promotion: My Personal Take on Building an Engaging IG
- Pawan Kalyan's son receiving treatment and recovering well, asserts Jana Sena
- Navkar Mahamantra Day: Over 10,000 in Surat chant mantra for world peace
- Karnataka shocker: Man rapes minor daughter for year, held
- Mexico reports first human death from H5N1 bird flu
- PUC results announced, Udupi stands first,Yadgir last
- Second airport for Bengaluru: AAI team inspects two sites off Kanakapura Road
- NH connecting Kempegowda International Airport sees toll rate increase
- Chikungunya, dengue on the rise in Bengaluru
Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 9 April, 2025
Gold rates in Vijayawada today surged
The gold rates today surged in Vijayawada on 9 April, 2025. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 82,900 with a hike of Rs. 650 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 90,440 with a hike of Rs. 710.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 1,02,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 80,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.