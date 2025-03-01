Live
- Osmania doctors teams arrives at Srisailam SLBC, to identify dead bodies
- Microsoft to Retire Skype for Free Users in May 2025, Shifts Focus to Teams
- Employee Appreciation Day - Celebration of Hard Work and Dedication
- Centre, States must put science and research at forefront
- A MILLENNIUM LATER, INDIA TO WITNESS HISTORIC SPECTACLE
- Telangana tunnel accident: Rescue op in final stage; govt refutes reports of bodies being found
- Climate-driven wildfires on the rise; Calls for more prevention efforts
- The importance of financial courses for students
- Is Redmi A4 5G The Best Budget Phone under Rs 10,000?
- Honoring heroes and strengthening preparedness
Just In
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today check the rates on 01 March 2025
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today
The gold rates today surged in Visakhapatnam on 01 March, 2025. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 79,400 with a fall of Rs. 200 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 86,620 with a fall of Rs. 220.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 1,05,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 80,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.