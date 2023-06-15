Live
- Rajamahendravaram: Caring for underweight children through adoption
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 15 June 2023
- Delhi University kickstarts admission process for UG courses
- Prohibitory orders in Uttarakhand ahead of ‘mahapanchayat’
- Telangana: Basara IIIT student dies in a suspicious circumstances, suicide suspected
- SC irked over failure to update Punjab Civil Services Rules
- Mann writes to PM Modi, opposes move to give water to Himachal Pradesh
- West Godavari district: Collector P Prashanthi inaugurates MIC training
- Machilipatnam: Foolproof security for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s public meeting tomorrow
- KTR lauds AP CM, TTD for taking up TS temples renovation
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashed, check the rates here
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashed for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on June 15: Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today i.e Wednesday have been slashed. Going by the today's rates, gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,050 with a fall of Rs. 350 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold has also been slashed by Rs. 400 and is trading at Rs.60,050.
While the silver rate in the cosmopolitan city is at Rs. 78,500 per kilogram with a fall of Rs. 700.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS