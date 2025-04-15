Live
- Why Akshay Kumar requests audience to keep phones away during ‘Kesari 2’ special screening
- Nepal Hit by 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake, Second Quake This Month
- Beat the Heat: Homemade Drinks to Prevent Heatstroke
- Free Fire Max April 15, 2025 Redeem Codes: Get Loot Crates, Diamonds, and More!
- Valve disorders may raise risk of severe heartbeat condition
- SBI Reduces Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Following RBI Repo Rate Cut
- EAM Jaishankar launches key development projects in Gujarat’s Narmada
- Errant pvt schools will face action for unfair fee hikes: Delhi CM Gupta
- AP SSC results likely to be released in a week
- Change of guard is certain in Bihar: Kharge after meeting RJD's Tejashwi Yadav
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes check the rates on 15 April, 2025
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashed
The gold rates today slashed in Visakhapatnam on 15 April, 2025. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 87,200 with a fall of Rs 350 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 95,180 with a fall of Rs. 330.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 1,09,800 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 80,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.