Live
- GHMC demolishes Ilegal constructions outside former AP CMs house in Hyderabad
- Prof Ramesh Babu appointed as NSU PRO
- Tarang FPO mela helps farmers widen their market
- Meta Halts AI Assistant in Europe Due to Regulatory Pushback
- YSRCP is equally poised with TDP in Parliament, says Jagan
- BSNL puts up surplus land, buildings for sale
- SRM-AP’s skill development programme attracts Japanese MNCs
- AP technician selected for ICG to study vector-borne diseases
- Father's Day 2024: Quotes, Themes, and History
- Efforts on to make Tiger Reserve plastic-free
Just In
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 15 June, 2024
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashed
The gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 15 June, 2024 have been slashed. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 65,890 with a fall of Rs. 260 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 71,880 with a fall of Rs. 280.
As for silver, the silver rate in Visakhapatnam is at Rs. 94,900 per kg.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 66,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.