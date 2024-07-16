Live
- Tirupati: 3-day Jyestabhishekam to begin today
- Tamil Nadu Electricity Rates Surge: New Tariffs Effective July 1
- Top priority to protection of women
- New SP assures to extend quality services to people
- Legal circles: BRS leader files writ seeking direction not to demolish party office
- Come out of NDA, Raghavulu tells TDP, JSP
- Mayor seeks MLAs’ support to develop Kurnool city
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 16 July, 2024
- AP CM Chandrababu Naidu to Meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi Today
- Over 100 students taken ill due to food poisoning at SW hostel
Just In
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 16 July, 2024
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashed
The gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 16 July, 2024 slashed Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 67,490 with a fall of Rs. 100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 73,630 with a hike of Rs. 110.
As for silver, the silver rate in Visakhapatnam is at Rs. 99,600 per kg.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 66,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.