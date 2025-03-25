Live
- Rwanda welcomes M23 rebels' withdrawal from eastern Congo's town of Walikale
- Tanzania reports 40 pc reduction in new TB infections over eight years
- Telangana tunnel tragedy: Rescue teams find traces of human remains
- RJD MLAs protest outside Bihar Assembly for 65 pc reservation
- MP: Bus cleaner burnt alive in fire
- Delhi’s big bang Budget sees 31.5 pc hike in total outlay, Capex doubled to Rs 28,000 cr
- Now Ayushman Bharat scheme extends to Delhi; CM Rekha Gupta allocates Rs 2,144 crore
- IPL 2025: Ashutosh's 'phenomenal' innings will be remembered for a 'long time', stars hail DC batters' heroics
- Bengaluru: Wife and Mother Arrested for the Murder of Realtor Lokanath Singh
- Vijay's TVK distributes QR code-based ID cards for March 28 general council meet
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes check the rates on 25 March 2025
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashed
The gold rates today slashed in Visakhapatnam on 25 March, 2025. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 81,850 with a fall of Rs. 300 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 89,290 with a fall of Rs. 330.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 1,10,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 80,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.