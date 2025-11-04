Live
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 4 Nov, 2025
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashed
The gold rates today slashed in Visakhapatnam on 4 Nov, 2025. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,12,250 with a fall of Rs. 650 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 1,22,460. with a fall of Rs 710
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 1,65,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 1,20,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,30,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.