Live
- Joined NDA unconditionally, will continue in it: Lokesh
- Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony on June 12
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 8 June, 2024
- Missing of key files in SIT office suspected
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 8 June, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 8 June, 2024
- National Lok Adalat today
- GHMC to begin aerial GIS, door-to-door surveys for property mapping
- Governor Condoles death of Ramoji Rao
- Don’t introduce adulterated liquor in TS: BRS to CM
Just In
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 8 June, 2024
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashed
The gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 8 June, 2024 have been slashed. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 65,700 with a fall of Rs. 1900 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 71,670 with a fall of Rs. 2080.
As for silver, the silver rate in Visakhapatnam is at Rs. 96,000 per kg.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.