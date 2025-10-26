Live
- One killed, three injured in K R Puram blast in city
- Govt according top priority to make organ transplantation affordable: Minister
- HC reserves order on Yediyurappa’s plea on POCSO case
- Don’t forget Kharge family’s role in your rise
- Sudarshan Reddy lauds beneficiaries for completing house construction
- CM Chandrababu conducts teleconference on cyclone Montha, issues directions
- Cong ridicules ex-Lokayukta Hegde for remark on banning party
- Major spurious pesticide racket busted in Gadwal
- Karimnagar all set to host HCA league match tomorrow
- Yatnal writes to Amit Shah demanding nation-wide ban on halal certification bodies
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on 26 October, 2025
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today stable
The gold rates today stable in Visakhapatnam on 26 October, 2025. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,15,150 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 1,25,620.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 1,70,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 1,20,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,30,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.