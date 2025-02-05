Live
- MI Cape Town beat Paarl Royal to enter maiden SA20 final
- Latest Bikes hitting the market in February 2025
- Actress Sushmitha Bhat tells Gautham Menon, Mammootty: Forever grateful for trusting in me
- Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar to visit Munger to review development work
- US military aircraft carrying 205 illegal immigrants to land in Amritsar today
- South Korea to invest $88.6 mn won for technologies to achieve carbon neutrality
- Budget to boost consumption sectors, DeekSeek AI an opportunity for Indian IT firms
- AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan booked for violating MCC
- Indian stock market trades flat, all eyes on RBI MPC meet
- Cummins, Hazlewood unlikely to play for Australia in Champions Trophy, says McDonald
Just In
Gold rates in visakhapatnam today surges check the rates on 05 February, 2025
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges
The gold rates today surged in Visakhapatnam on 05 February, 2025. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold 79,050 with a hike of Rs. 950 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 86,240 with a hike of 1040.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 1,07,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 80,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.