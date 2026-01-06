  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 06 Jan, 2026

  • Created On:  6 Jan 2026 10:29 AM IST
Hyderabad Gold Rates Today: 24K ₹11,051 | 22K ₹10,130 – 11 Sept 2025
X

Hyderabad Gold Rates Today: 24K ₹11,051 | 22K ₹10,130 – 11 Sept 2025

Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surged

The gold rates today surged in Visakhapatnam on 06 Jan, 2026. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,27,250 with a hike of Rs. 550 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 1,38,820 with a hike of Rs. 600

While the Silver rate is at Rs. 2,71,000 per kilogram.

The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 1,20,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,30,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.

Tags

Gold ratesGold rate today in VisakhapatnamGold priceSilverBusiness news
Next Story

    Trending News

    More

    Latest News

    More

    Hina Khan struggles to breathe as Mumbai’s air quality deteriorates

    Hina’s candid post has drawn attention to the growing pollution problem in Mumbai, with many residents echoing similar complaints about breathing difficulties, throat irritation and reduced outdoor movement.

    Hina Khan struggles to breathe as Mumbai’s air quality deteriorates

    National News

    More
    Share it
    X