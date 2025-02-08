Live
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
- Kejriwal Team loses elections
- Delhi election result: Voters Reject Kejriwal's Leadership, CM Atishi Secures Narrow Victory
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges check the rates on 07 February, 2025
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surge
The gold rates today surged in Visakhapatnam on 07 February, 2025. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold 79,450 with a hike of Rs. 150 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 86,670 with a hike of Rs. 160
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 1,07,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 80,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.