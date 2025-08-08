Live
- OpenAI Unveils ChatGPT 5: ‘Like Talking to an Expert Who Knows Everything,’ Says Sam Altman
- Minor gang-raped in Kanpur, juvenile among two arrested
- Gold rates in Delhi surges today, check the rates on 08 August, 2025
- Har, Israel to work jointly on using modern tech: Saini
- Trump’s Tariff Move on India Disrupts Modi’s Russian Oil Strategy
- UP cops bust extortion racket in Kanpur; arrest lawyer, aide
- Have not slept in 7 days: Locals seek relocation amid anti-terror operation in Kulgam
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 08 August, 2025
- Eyewitnesses who saw disaster happening in Dharali in shock
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 08 August, 2025
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 08 August, 2025
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surged
The gold rates today surged in Visakhapatnam on 08 August, 2025. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 94,700 with a hike of Rs 700 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 1,03,310 with a hike of Rs. 760.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 1,27,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 90,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,00,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.