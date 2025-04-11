Live
- Himesh Reshammiya launches ‘Capmania Tour’ with Mumbai & Delhi shows
- Lifespan Powers Up Fitness with Stallion Championship Success
- Nrityapriya Maha Milan Debuts in Hyderabad with a Dazzling Display of Classical Dance
- Today's Wordle Challenge: Hints and Help for April 11 (#1392)
- Revamp Your Home with Aluminium Doors & Windows for a Bright, Modern Look
- Scoop Up the Fun at The Great Indian Ice Cream Tasting Challenge 2025!
- AP inter results to be announced tomorrow
- Sphoorthy Engineering College NCC Promotes Wellness on World Health Day
- TKR Educational Society Hosts Grand Press Meet with Jonita Gandhi
- Doggy Ville Opens in Hyderabad with a Star-Studded Inauguration
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges check the rates on 11 April, 2025
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surged
The gold rates today surged in Visakhapatnam on 11 April, 2025. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 87,450 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 95,400.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 1,08,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 80,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.