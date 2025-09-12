Live
- Microsoft and OpenAI Strike New Agreement as Startup Eyes IPO Path
- Ongoing plight for urea: Desperate farmers queue up for hours
- HC protects Aishwarya’s personality rights
- Delhi govt seeks assistance from Haryana to pump out floodwater
- Yamuna water level drops below warning mark
- Delhi to open 101 Ayushman Mandirs, 5 hospital blocks
- SC to hear actor Kangana’s plea for quashing defamation case
- Traffic congestion hits passengers & commuters hard at Kurnool bus stand
- Command Control Room for Baba centenary celebrations inaugurated
- ‘Super Six-Super Hit’ rally a political drama, says Venkatarami Reddy
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 12 September, 2025
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surged
The gold rates today surged in Visakhapatnam on 12 September, 2025. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,02,000 with a hike of Rs. 700 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 1,11,280 with a hike of Rs 710.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 1,42,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 90,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,00,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.