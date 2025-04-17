Live
- B’luru molestation case: Accused hid for 10 days with help from home guard girlfriend
- Gemini Live’s Screen and Camera Sharing Now Free for All Android Users
- India to grow by 6.5 pc in 2025 amid global slump: UN report
- Tension at Former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy's house
- Grand Alliance's meeting in Patna today; Tejashwi's leadership may be finalised
- IPL 2025: Du Plessis needs to be checked by physios for availability against GT, says Axar
- Rahul Gandhi on two-day US visit from April 21
- Kurnool to lead in literacy: DRO
- Abhishek Nayar, T. Dilip, Soham Desai likely to be removed from India men’s support staff: Sources
- Govt unveils ‘Mana Mitra’ on WhatsApp
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges check the rates on 17 April, 2025
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surged
The gold rates today surged in Visakhapatnam on 17 April, 2025. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 89,200 with a hike of Rs 1050 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 97,310 with a hike of Rs. 1140.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 1,10,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 80,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.