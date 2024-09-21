Live
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 21 September, 2024
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges
The gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 21 September, 2024 surges. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 68,860 with a hike of Rs. 10 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 75,120 with a hike of Rs. 10.
As for silver, the silver rate in Visakhapatnam is at Rs. 97,600 per kg.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 66,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.