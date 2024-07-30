Live
- Paris Olympics 2024: Ram Charan and PV Sindhu's Heartwarming Encounter Goes Viral
- Forensic report in Madanapalle fire incident may come in 10 days: DIG
- Govt will support publication of CNR’s writings, says CM Revanth
- Two more gates opened at Srisailam to release excess water downstream
- Players selected for State-level Badminton competitions
- Nandamuri Mokshagna’s debut set for September
- Tamil Rockers admin arrested by Kerala Cyber Crime Police
- Tirupati police arrest 4 kidnappers, rescue victim
- ‘Thangalaan’ clears censor without any cuts
- ONGC Rajahmundry Asset Assists in Waterlogging Relief at Sai Baba Temple, Dowleswaram
Just In
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 30 July, 2024
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surged
The gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 30 July, 2024 surged. Going by the rates today slashed, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 63,410 with a hike of Rs. 160 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 69,170 with a hike of Rs. 160
As for silver, the silver rate in Visakhapatnam is at Rs. 85,100 per kg.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 66,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.